Arewa Youths’ Threat: Police Tighten Security Nationwide, IG Orders Arrests – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Arewa Youths' Threat: Police Tighten Security Nationwide, IG Orders Arrests
THISDAY Newspapers
Following the ultimatum given by a coalition of Northern youths, demanding that Nigerians of Igbo extraction must leave the North in three months or face the repercussions, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, thursday at a meeting with the …
OPINION: Read real reasons Arewa Consultative Forum gave Igbo 3 months quit notice
Threat To Igbo: IGP Puts AIGs, CPs On Alert, Orders Arrest Of Youths
Igbo quit notice: Arewa youth can't speak for us, says Southern Kaduna union
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!