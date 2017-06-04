Ariana Grande is giving a benefit concert in Manchester, and you can tune in now

You don’t have to be in Manchester this Sunday to take part in Ariana Grande’s benefit concert. The pop star is currently hosting “One Love Manchester” to support the victims of last week’s tragic attack and their families.

