Ariana Grande To Become The First Honorary Citizen Of Manchester

According to the BBC , the Manchester City Council has announced that Ariana Grande will receive the city’s first-ever honorary citizenship title.

The singer will be recognized for her response to the unfortunate May 22nd bombing during her Dangerous Woman show at the Manchester Arena, which led to the death of 22 people and left more than 100 people injured. Ariana then organized the One Love Manchester concert on June 4th which raised an estimated $3.5 million for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund set up by the city council and the British Red Cross.

According to city council leader Sir Richard Leese, many people have already considered Ariana “an honorary Mancunian. Speaking to the BBC, he said “We’ve all had cause to be incredibly proud of Manchester and the resilient and compassionate way in which the city, and all those associated with it, have responded to the terrible events of 22 May – with love and courage rather than hatred and fear.”

Ariana will also be the first honorary citizen to be from outside the Greater Manchester area.

The post Ariana Grande To Become The First Honorary Citizen Of Manchester appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

