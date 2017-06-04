Ariana Grande To Return To Manchester For Charity Concert

LEADERSHIP EDITORS

Pop star Ariana Grande will return to Manchester to hold a charity concert less than two weeks after a bombing following her performance killed 22 people, according to a statement released on Tuesday and made available on nbcnews.com.

A host of stars are slated to join Grande, including Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Take That, and Niall Horan.

The statement said the charity concert would take place on Sunday at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

Proceeds from the show, called ‘One Love Manchester,’ will go toward the ‘We Love Manchester Emergency Fund’ launched by Manchester City Council and the British Red Cross.

“The Fund will support people who have been injured or bereaved by the attack,” the press release says. It adds that donations are intended to “alleviate suffering and ensure that victims and their families do not face short-term financial difficulties.”

Those in most urgent need will receive funds first, and the money will be distributed by the Manchester City Council.

Fans who attended her show on May 22 will be offered free tickets, according to the release.

The post Ariana Grande To Return To Manchester For Charity Concert appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

