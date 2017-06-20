Armed Hausa boys allegedly destroy church, cars, other valuables in Rivers state (Photos)

This is an unconfirmed report posted on Monday by Facebook user, Ledisi Menegbo. According to him, some armed Hausa boys invaded a church in Rivers State on Sunday night, destroyed the church, cars parked out and made away with valuables. Read his post below…. “At about 8:30pm last night, while concluding a […]

The post Armed Hausa boys allegedly destroy church, cars, other valuables in Rivers state (Photos) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

