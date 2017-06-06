Armed Men Abducts Expatriate, Kill NSCDC Personnel

By:Patrick Ochoga

Armed personnel on Monday afternoon abducted a Chinese expatriate working with the BUA cement company and killed a Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) attached to him.

The incident occurred at Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo, during a routine patrol of the company’s quarry site in the area.

The NSCDC spokesman, Mr Efosa Ogbebor who confirmed the report, said their personnel, Mr Banko Navel was shot dead trying to protect his principal.

Ogbebor said the armed men had opened fire on sighting the Hilux van conveying the Chinese expatriate with the deceased.

The spokesman who could not give detail description of what happened, said the Chinese national was subsequently abducted immediately after eliminating the NSCDC officer.

He however said that efforts is being made by the Corps in collaboration with the police to secure the freedom of the abducted Chinese as well as arresting those behind the act.

“As I speak with you, our personnel and that of the Nigeria Police are combing the bush which they escaped. Effort will not be spared at bringing those responsible to book,” he said.