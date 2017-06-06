Pages Navigation Menu

Armed robbers attack 3 banks outside Bowen University, 3 killed (Photos)

At least three banks located outside Bowen University in Iwo, Osun state were today, Tuesday 6th June, attacked by heavily armed robbers. Reports say three people including policemen are feared killed in the robbery operation. The hoodlums had reportedly gone straight to the police station in the town and attacked the men on duty before proceeding to where […]

