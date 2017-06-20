Armed villagers kill 2 herdsmen, 2 cows in Delta

By Emma Amaize

KWALE- ARMED villagers of an unidentified community in Delta State have shot dead two herdsmen, Saidu Ibrahim and Malum Ali, indigenes of Kaduna and Borno States at Kwale, headquarters of Ndokwa West Local Government Area.

They also shot dead two cows and injured five others, while the police recovered 15 expended and one live cartridges, eight expended 7.62mm ammunition and a torchlight at the scene of the incident.

Vanguard gathered that the herdsmen, aged 25 years and 22 years, were with two cows at a borrow pit located at Lagos Ogbe, along Ogume road, Kwale, June 8, when they were shot at about 9.00 pm by their assailants from the direction of Ogbole Ogume community.

Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, confirmed the incident, said the Ogbole-Ogume community denied complicity in the attack and the matter was under investigation.

He said that after consultation with the state chairman of Miyetti Allah, Alhaji Maikudi Ningi, the corpses were taken to Saint Luke’s mortuary, Kwale and that it was during a search in the bush that the police found two dead and five injured cows.

“On 10/06/2017, an emergency security meeting was convened at Kwale Police Station, Kwale, between the herdsmen, led by the state chairman, Miyetti Allah, Alhaji Maikudi Ningi and Special Adviser to the Governor on Non-Indigene Affairs and representatives of Ogbole Ogume community, led by its chairman, Hon. Duke Oluka.

“While commiserating with the bereaved, both sides were warned against acts capable of causing breach of peace as the matter is been investigated with a view to fishing out the perpetrators and bringing them to book,” he added.

