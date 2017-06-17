Arms Importation: Anambra Govt Dismisses Report As False

By OKECHUKWU OBETA, Awka

The Anambra state government has described as false rumor making round in the state that large quantity of arms were discovered concealed in a truck loaded with yams brought from the Northern part of the country into Nnewi, the state’s industrial-cum-commercial town.

LEADERSHIP gathered that residents of the state, especially those living in Nnewi had been gripped with fear following a rumour that large quantity of guns were found concealed in a lorry loaded with yams, brought into Nnewi from the Northern part of the country.

According to the rumour, the lorry carrying the guns and yams were intercepted at 100 -Foot Road, area of Nnewi by some business operators in the area who immediately alerted the local vigilantes.

It was said that the local vigilantes in later alerted the police in the area and that the lorry and the guns were then taken to the headquarters of the State Anti-Robery Squad (SARS), Awkuzu.

Efforts by LEADERSHIP to get the reaction of the state police command on the development before filing this story was unsuccessful as calls and sms put across to the Mobil phone of the command’s spokesperson, Mrs Nkiru Nwode, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) were not responded to.

Meanwhile the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ogbuefi Tony Nnacheta in a press statement yesterday stated that the state government in collaboration with the security agencies in the state carried out a thorough investigation into the matter and found out that it was the handiwork of “responsible characters”.

He urged residents of Nnewi, and indeed, those living in all part of the state to discard the rumour and go about their legitimate businesses assuring “Governor Willie Obiano has provided the benchmark for community security in Nigeria and Government with all the security agencies are determined to uphold it”.

Full text of the Commissioner’s press statement reads: “The attention of the Anambra State Government is drawn to stories trending in the public domain stating that arms were found in a vehicle off loading yams at Nnewi.

“The Government and the Security agencies have undertaken exhaustive investigation of this story and found it to be wholly false.It is untrue.It is a fib.We therefore refute this story in its entirety with all the emphasis of the State.

“It is regretful that irresponsible character will let their imagination run riot and proceed to spin that through electronic messages on the unwary public.

“It is obvious this is an attempt to set up our peoples against themselves,create suspicions and unnecessary tension where they harvest mischief and unsavory reactions.

“This evil merchants must be denounced by Ndi Anambra at home and across Nigeria.

“Residents of Nnewi and Ndi Anambra in general are requested to go calmly about their business and continue to be vigilant of detractors to the stability in our environment.

“Governor Willie Obiano has provided the benchmark for community security in Nigeria and Government with all the security agencies are determined to uphold it, Nnacheta further stated.

The post Arms Importation: Anambra Govt Dismisses Report As False appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

