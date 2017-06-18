Arms smuggling in Nnewi untrue, says Anambra CP

The Anambra Police Command has described as ‘untrue’ media reports stating the discovery of arms and ammunition in an articulated vehicle that conveyed yam tubers into Nnewi on June 12.

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Mr Sam Okaula told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview on Sunday in Awka that nothing of the sort occurred.

“What actually happened was that on June 12, a member of vigilance operative went to a pit somewhere in Uruagu, Nnewi, and dug out two rusted old magazines and few ammunition.

“The vigilante operative drew the attention of the President-General of the community, Mr Charles Nwonye, who ultimately informed the police and I directed the officer in charge of SARS, Awkuzu to recover the items.

“We are surprised that a senseless story is making the round that large cache of ammunition was discovered in a lorry that conveyed yam tubers into the community to cause mayhem.

“There is nothing of the sort that happened in this command.

“it is falsehood at its height and we begin to wonder who is peddling this type of senseless rumour,” the police boss said.

Okaula also said no one was apprehended as speculated in the rumoured story of arms smuggling, describing it as “false in its entirety.”

He urged the public, especially those residing in Nnewi, to go about their lawful duty and report information that may lead to the arrest of criminals rather than create tension with false reports.

Corroborating Okaula, Mr Charles Nwonye, the President-General of Uruagu, said the local security operatives reported that two magazines and ammunition were recovered from where they were buried in the community.

According to him, the items were recovered near a cave after a scavenger brought the information to the security operative and we contacted the police to investigate the matter.

Nwonye, who was present when Okaula spoke with NAN, also wondered why people would escalate the discovery into saying it was arms smuggle to destabilise the community.

“I don’t know where they got the story because there was no scene of a truck where yam was off-loaded and arms were discovered,” the community leader added.

Mr Chibueze Okonkwo, the Vigilante Commander at Uruagu, said the media reports were false and that the discovery was nothing to cause tension in the community and the state at large. (NAN)

