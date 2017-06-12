Army arrests 24 suspected Boko Haram members in Auchi – NAIJ.COM
Army arrests 24 suspected Boko Haram members in Auchi
… – The Otaru of Auchi Kingdom in Edo state, Alhaji Aliru H. Momoh said that Army informed him of the arrest of the suspected insurgents in his palace. – He said the commandant also informed him that the suspects would be transferred to Benin. The …
