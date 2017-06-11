Army confirms killing of civilian in Kaduna

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the killing of a civilian by one of its personnel on Friday. DAILY POST reports that a soldier attached to Command Secondary School, Kaduna by Command Junction along Kachia Road, shot dead a man for fetching sand from a gutter close to his duty post. Reacting to the incident, the […]

Army confirms killing of civilian in Kaduna

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

