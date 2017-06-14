Army Lieutenant declared missing in Lagos

An army lieutenant has been declared missing in Festac area of Lagos during a military operation, this was made known by his father who claimed in a Facebook post that his son Lieutenant Davou Mwankon Gyang was kidnapped, the authorities are yet to comment on the missing officer. The incident is, however, shrouded in mystery …

The post Army Lieutenant declared missing in Lagos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

