Army, Police differ over prosecution of Army Sgt

By Emmanuel Ayungbe

Uyo—Authorities of the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police Force in Akwa Ibom State are at loggerheads over who should prosecute an Army Sergeant who early last month allegedly shot a judicial staff in Uyo .

Godwin Udoaka, a driver with Akwa Ibom State Judiciary was allegedly shot by Sergeant Usman Tella, over a minor disagreement bordering on right of way.

Tella, a soldier with 2 Brigade (6 Division) Nigerian Army, Ibagwa, Akwa Ibom State, is an escort personnel attached to WIZCHINO Engineering Limited, a Chinese firm constructing the Etinan-Onna road.

A few days after the incident, the state Chairman of JUSUN, Mr Mbebe Albert, had insisted that his union must follow due process in ensuring that the culprit was prosecuted.

His statement was corroborated by the state acting Chief Judge, Justice Godwin Abraham, who directed that the matter be charged to court.

But an authoritative source from the police Investigation Department, Ikot-Akpan Abia, revealed that the directive by the acting Chief Judge of the state, for the prosecution, the army personnel may not be possible after all.

According to a top police source in the office of the SCID, the army had refused to release its personnel for investigation and possible prosecution.

The post Army, Police differ over prosecution of Army Sgt appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

