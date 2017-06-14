Pages Navigation Menu

Army releases report on alleged killing of Boko Haram, IPOB members

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerian Army on Wednesday release​d ​report of a Special Board that probed alleged human rights abuse levelled against its personnel by the Amnesty International (AI). AI had accused the ​A​rmy ​of ​extra-judicial killing of  members Boko Haram and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)​.​ Maj.-Gen. Nuhu Angbazo, Chief of Military/Civil Affairs​, who presented the findings […]

