Army releases report on alleged killing of Boko Haram, IPOB members
Nigerian Army on Wednesday released report of a Special Board that probed alleged human rights abuse levelled against its personnel by the Amnesty International (AI). AI had accused the Army of extra-judicial killing of members Boko Haram and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Maj.-Gen. Nuhu Angbazo, Chief of Military/Civil Affairs, who presented the findings […]
Army releases report on alleged killing of Boko Haram, IPOB members
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!