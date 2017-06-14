Army releases report on alleged killing of Boko Haram, IPOB members

Nigerian Army on Wednesday release​d ​report of a Special Board that probed alleged human rights abuse levelled against its personnel by the Amnesty International (AI). AI had accused the ​A​rmy ​of ​extra-judicial killing of members Boko Haram and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)​.​ Maj.-Gen. Nuhu Angbazo, Chief of Military/Civil Affairs​, who presented the findings […]

Army releases report on alleged killing of Boko Haram, IPOB members

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

