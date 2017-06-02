Pages Navigation Menu

Armyworm Infection will Reduce 2017 Maize Yields, FG Warns – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Jun 2, 2017


Armyworm Infection will Reduce 2017 Maize Yields, FG Warns
The federal government thursday painted a negative outlook in the form of armyworm scourge ravaging many states in the country and likely to reduce maize production outputs. The red flag was raised at a meeting between the Minister of Agriculture and …
