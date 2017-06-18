Arrest: IGP orders special promotion for 32 police detectives of SRS and TIU

By Kingsley Omonobi

For their bravery and high technical display of professionalism which led to the arrest of Nigeria’s most wanted kidnap kingpin, Mr. Chidumeme Onwuamadike, a.k.a Evans, the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris, has approved the special promotion of 32 Police detectives.

The 32 Police officers, who are under the commands of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, of the IGP Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad (SRS) and the Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU), under the Command of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Kolo, were drawn from Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt, in Rivers state.

The tracking and eventual arrest of Evans, had taken the Police detectives to Port Harcourt in Rivers State, Amuwo Odofin, Festac/Ojo axis, in Lagos State, several times, before ACPs’ Kyari and Kolo, who are thorough bread professionals, coordinated the arrest of the wanted kingpin and his gang members at his Magodo residence, Lagos.

It was gathered that the ranks of those promoted ranged from Corporals, Sergeant, Inspectors to Assistant Superintendents of Police.

A senior police officer, who confirmed the special promotion, recalled that the Police detectives who are also members of the ACP Abba Kwari-led Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad and the ACP Kolo TIU, that gunned down another kidnapping kingpin and killer, Vampire, in Port Harcourt, were given special promotions and have been decorated.

The senior police officer disclosed that the promotions have acted as a massive morale booster for the police detectives to go all out for criminals, especially deadly kidnappers and armed robbers.

The post Arrest: IGP orders special promotion for 32 police detectives of SRS and TIU appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

