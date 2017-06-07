Arrest Northern Leader, Yerima Shettima Now Before Igbos In The North Are Wiped Out – Ohaneze To DSS

The Deputy Publicity Secretary of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mr. Chuks Ibegbu, has called on the ‎Department of State Services and the police, to take immediate steps to forestall any plan to launch attacks against the Igbo in the North.

Ibegbu was reacting to the call by a coalition of Northern Youth Groups tagged “The Kaduna Declaration” on all Igbos residing in any part of Northern Nigeria to relocate to their places of origin within three months.‎

Ibegbu, who described the statement as treasonable, urged the relevant security agencies to swing into action before Igbos resident in the north are wiped out.

He said, “The DSS, the police and other security agencies should take note of the statement by the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum and the other Northern groups for issuing this threat against the Igbo.

“It should not be seen as an empty threat; urgent action is needed to foil the plan to attack the Igbo in the North. It happened in the past and we don’t want it to happen again.

“In fact, Yerima Shettima should be arrested by the DSS immediately. We are watching to see what the DSS would do in this situation.

“Shettima’s statement is treasonable; he is inciting one section of the country against another section and we know from experience that this sort of thing could lead to a civil war. His utterances could destroy this country.”

