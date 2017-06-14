Trio target Smalling as Man Utd stick modest price on defender – Teamtalk.com
Trio target Smalling as Man Utd stick modest price on defender
Chris Smalling will choose between moves to West Ham, West Brom and Everton after being told he can leave Manchester United this summer. The England defender appears to become one of the fall guys of Jose Mourinho's summer recruitment drive at Old …
