Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger regrets never having signed Michael Carrick
ESPN FC
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger regrets never having signed Michael Carrick
ESPN FC
Shaka Hislop feels Michael Carrick offers balance for Man United, but should Jose Mourinho be looking elsewhere? Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has hailed Michael Carrick as "one of greatest players in English football" and says he regrets not signing him …
