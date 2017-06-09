Arsenal confirm Yaya Sanogo exit as striker leaves after just one competitive goal in four years – Mirror.co.uk

Pages Navigation Menu

Arsenal confirm Yaya Sanogo exit as striker leaves after just one competitive goal in four years

Arsenal confirm Yaya Sanogo exit as striker leaves after just one competitive goal in four years
Arsenal have confirmed Yaya Sanogo has left the club after an injury-hit spell at the Emirates. Sanogo played just 20 times for the Gunners, with his only strike coming against Borussia Dortmund in 2014. The 24-year-old joins academy players Stefan …
