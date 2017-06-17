Arsenal eager to top €18m bid for M’Baye Niang

Arsenal are reportedly keen on AC Milan winger M’Baye Niang, as they now look to make a late push to get ahead of Everton in the queue to sign him.

As noted by Calciomercato, the 22-year-old is set to leave Milan in a deal potentially worth up to €18m with Everton heavily linked with acquiring his services.

However, despite claims in England that he was undergoing his medical and was edging ever close to completing a move to Goodison Park, he has yet to reach an agreement on personal terms with Ronald Koeman’s side while he took to Instagram stories on Friday to reveal that he was on holiday and not on Merseyside.

In turn, that has seemingly opened the door for other interested parties to make a late bid, and as per the Hertfordshire Mercury, it appears as though Arsenal are ready to offer competition to Everton for Niang’s signature.

The talented winger spent the second half of last season on loan at Watford, but as seen during his time at Milan, he suffered with a lack of consistency which in turn led to the decision to not make his move to Vicarage Road permanent.

In truth, it’s a slight surprise to see Arsenal linked with a move as ultimately he hasn’t shown on a consistent basis that he can deliver for a top club, but nevertheless, this report would suggest that Arsene Wenger is keen on the pacy forward and could now make a move to push Everton out.

The post Arsenal eager to top €18m bid for M’Baye Niang appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

