Arsenal, Everton Want Manchester United Defender Chris Smalling

Chris Smalling will be sold by Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho this summer, with West Ham United, Arsenal, West Bromwich Albion and Everton already interested, According to The Daily Telegraph

The report states the centre-back will be available for £15m after being deemed surplus to requirements following the signing of Victor Lindelof.

The arrival of Victor Lindelof places a big question mark over the future of Chris Smalling – as well as his Three Lions team-mate Phil Jones.

Both will be concerned about getting enough game time in what is likely to be a World Cup year for England.

And Arsene Wenger has shown interest in the former Fulham defender before – notably when he joined United in 2010.

The Gunners were also linked with a move two years ago and are closely monitoring his situation again.

