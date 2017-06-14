Arsenal host Leicester City on EPL opening day

Arsenal will open their 2017/2018 Premier League campaign against Leicester City on August 12.

The North London club will then go on the road for a couple of tough fixtures, first against Stoke City and later against Liverpool at Anfield.

Arsenal will host Antonio Conte’s champions on January 1 in the usual packed festive period programme which will see the teams play four matches apiece between December 23 and New Year’s Day.

The first North London derby of the season against Tottenham will be on November 18 at the Emirates, with the return fixture at Wembley Stadium on February 10.

The club’s manager Arsene Wenger will be firmly in the sights of the disgruntled Gunners fans who didn’t want him to sign a new contract. But the manager has insisted the Gunners will improve in the coming season.

To ensure that happens, Wenger has already signed defender Sead Kolasinac, and he is being linked with a host of players including Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe, Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez and Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez.

