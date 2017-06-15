Arsenal may regret not signing £30m Pickford as Everton make smart investment – Goal.com
Goal.com
Arsenal may regret not signing £30m Pickford as Everton make smart investment
Goal.com
Despite conceding 50 goals in his only season in the Premier League, Jordan Pickford is to become the third most expensive goalkeeper in the world. Amid Sunderland's disastrous season, the 23-year-old's impressive performances were the subject of …
