Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Arsenal may regret not signing £30m Pickford as Everton make smart investment – Goal.com

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Goal.com

Arsenal may regret not signing £30m Pickford as Everton make smart investment
Goal.com
Despite conceding 50 goals in his only season in the Premier League, Jordan Pickford is to become the third most expensive goalkeeper in the world. Amid Sunderland's disastrous season, the 23-year-old's impressive performances were the subject of …
Jordan Pickford : Everton seal record swoop for goalkeeperPulse Nigeria
Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford determined to prove worth after completing £30m move to EvertonCity A.M.
Everton seal record swoop for goalkeeper PickfordGulf Times
BBC Sport
all 112 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.