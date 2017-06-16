Arsenal must spend more, lay off Wenger says Petit – Vanguard
Vanguard
Arsenal must spend more, lay off Wenger says Petit
Vanguard
Arsenal must spend more on wages if it hopes to keep players away from global competitors, former midfielder Emmanuel Petit told said Friday, adding fans also needed to lay off embattled manager Arsene Wenger. Arsenal's French manager Arsene Wenger …
