Arsenal Preparing Bid For Barcelona Midfielder Arda Turan

Arsenal are preparing a big-money move for Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan, reports AMK.

Arda has been a bit-part player since joining Barca from Atletico Madrid in 2015 and AMK report the club have informed his agent, Ahmet Bulut, that the playmaker does not form part of their plans for next season.

Bulut has reportedly held a meeting with Inter Milan to discuss a possible transfer, but Arsenal are leading the chase to sign the 30-year-old.

It is believed the Gunners are preparing a €30m (£26.3m) bid for the Turkish midfielder.

It is well-known that Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is looking to land some key signings ahead of next season, as the Gunners look the improve on their disappointing fifth-place finish achieved last season, while holding on to key assets Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

