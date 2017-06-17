Arsenal Should Sign Top Class Players

John Hartson has told Arsenal they must match Manchester United, by signing top class players to challenge for trophies.

United managed to sign star players, without playing in the UCL and it paid off, as they qualified for the competition next season.

Hartson would very much like to see Arsenal do such, as they could only finish fifth last season.

“Their priority this summer is to be in for big players,” the former Gunners striker told Sky Sports.

“It’s difficult attracting big names, the biggest names in football when you’ve not got Champions League of course.

“But Manchester United were able to attract them when they didn’t have Champions League. They brought in the likes of Ibrahimoivc, Mkhitaryan, one or two others.

“It’s going to be difficult keeping hold of [Alexis] Sanchez but I think from Arsene Wenger’s point of view, I’ve not really got a problem with Arsene Wenger staying on as Arsenal manager.

“He is a terrific manager, a brilliant man, I was fortunate to have worked with Arsene Wenger during my time at Arsenal.

“But I really want to see him in for the big names that become available in the world of football, I mean the real top, top class players.

“That’s what Arsenal need to challenge and challenge for title honours, of course they just won the FA Cup.

“I just feel that they need to go in for the big, big players which become available just to make them competitive next season in terms of challenging for the title, because that is what the supporters want.”

The post Arsenal Should Sign Top Class Players appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

