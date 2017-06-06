Arsenal sign Bosnian defender Kolasinac From Schalke 04

Arsene Wenger’s first move in the transfer market since signing a new contract last week is to ensure the services of Bosnian international defender Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer. Kolasinac who turns 24 later this month joins the FA Cup winners from Bundesliga side Schalke 04 and will compete with Nacho Monreal for the…

The post Arsenal sign Bosnian defender Kolasinac From Schalke 04 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

