Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez runs himself breathless ahead of Confederations Cup for Chile – Mirror.co.uk

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Mirror.co.uk

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez runs himself breathless ahead of Confederations Cup for Chile
Mirror.co.uk
In short, if you want to play at the very top you need to run… a lot. Which is exactly what Alexis Sanchez is doing on international duty for Chile. Despite being at peak physical fitness, the 28-year-old still manages to run himself utterly
Alexis Sanchez to Bayern Munich: Arsenal star close to Carlo Ancelotti link up – reportDaily Star
Alexis Sanchez will complete move to Man City in coming days – Spanish journalistExpress.co.uk
Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez shares video of himself as an old man for Confederations Cup advertDaily Mail
90min –Metro –ESPN FC (blog) –City Watch (blog)
all 22 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.