Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez runs himself breathless ahead of Confederations Cup for Chile – Mirror.co.uk
|
Mirror.co.uk
|
Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez runs himself breathless ahead of Confederations Cup for Chile
Mirror.co.uk
In short, if you want to play at the very top you need to run… a lot. Which is exactly what Alexis Sanchez is doing on international duty for Chile. Despite being at peak physical fitness, the 28-year-old still manages to run himself utterly …
Alexis Sanchez to Bayern Munich: Arsenal star close to Carlo Ancelotti link up – report
Alexis Sanchez will complete move to Man City in coming days – Spanish journalist
Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez shares video of himself as an old man for Confederations Cup advert
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!