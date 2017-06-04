Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Arsenal To Offer Rob Holding A New Contract

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

Arsenal have decided to offer Rob Holding a new contract following his impressive finish to the season.

The 21-year-old defender was part of the Gunners’ three-man defence which ended the Premier League campaign strongly and was instrumental in helping his side beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

According to The Express, Arsene Wenger is eager to reward Holding by offering him improved terms at the Emirates Stadium, despite his contract not expiring until 2020.

The report goes on to suggest that, according to the veteran Frenchman, Arsenal stand a chance of challenging for the Premier League title next season with the versatile defender in their ranks.

Holding, a £2.5m signing from Bolton Wanderers last summer, made 18 appearances for the North Londoners in total during the 2016-17 campaign

The post Arsenal To Offer Rob Holding A New Contract appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.