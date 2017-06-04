Arsenal To Offer Rob Holding A New Contract
Arsenal have decided to offer Rob Holding a new contract following his impressive finish to the season.
The 21-year-old defender was part of the Gunners’ three-man defence which ended the Premier League campaign strongly and was instrumental in helping his side beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final.
According to The Express, Arsene Wenger is eager to reward Holding by offering him improved terms at the Emirates Stadium, despite his contract not expiring until 2020.
The report goes on to suggest that, according to the veteran Frenchman, Arsenal stand a chance of challenging for the Premier League title next season with the versatile defender in their ranks.
Holding, a £2.5m signing from Bolton Wanderers last summer, made 18 appearances for the North Londoners in total during the 2016-17 campaign
The post Arsenal To Offer Rob Holding A New Contract appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!