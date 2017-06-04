Arsenal To Offer Rob Holding A New Contract

Arsenal have decided to offer Rob Holding a new contract following his impressive finish to the season.

The 21-year-old defender was part of the Gunners’ three-man defence which ended the Premier League campaign strongly and was instrumental in helping his side beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

According to The Express, Arsene Wenger is eager to reward Holding by offering him improved terms at the Emirates Stadium, despite his contract not expiring until 2020.

The report goes on to suggest that, according to the veteran Frenchman, Arsenal stand a chance of challenging for the Premier League title next season with the versatile defender in their ranks.

Holding, a £2.5m signing from Bolton Wanderers last summer, made 18 appearances for the North Londoners in total during the 2016-17 campaign

