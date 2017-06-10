Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Alexis Sanchez and Hakan Calhanoglu – Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report
Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Alexis Sanchez and Hakan Calhanoglu
Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has reportedly agreed terms for a transfer to Premier League rivals Manchester City. Sanchez will move to the Etihad Stadium and reunite with manager Pep Guardiola, who worked with him at Barcelona, according to Chilean …
