Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Alexis Sanchez and Hakan Calhanoglu
Bleacher Report
Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has reportedly agreed terms for a transfer to Premier League rivals Manchester City. Sanchez will move to the Etihad Stadium and reunite with manager Pep Guardiola, who worked with him at Barcelona, according to Chilean …
Alexis: I Really Admire Versatile, Skillful Iwobi; He'll Be GreatComplete Sports Nigeria
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez close to finalising Manchester City transferMetro
Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez 'finalises deal' to join Manchester City in blockbuster signingMirror.co.uk
International Business Times UK –Express.co.uk –Sports Mole –Yahoo Sports
all 29 news articles »

