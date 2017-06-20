Arsene Wenger interested in signing Arda Turan from Barcelona – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Arsene Wenger interested in signing Arda Turan from Barcelona
NAIJ.COM
Arsene Wenger is interested in securing the services of Arda Turan from Barcelona and he has launched a £30million bid for out-of-favour forward ahead of a summer move. The Turkish midfielder has been placed on the transfer list by the Catalans after …
Arsenal bid £26million in effort to seal Arda Turan transfer from Barcelona
Arsenal lodge '£26.3m bid' for Barcelona midfielder
Arda Turan told he can leave Barcelona as Arsenal 'lodge £26.3million bid'
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!