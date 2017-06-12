Artist encourages Nigerians on unity, co-existence

An international artist, Nsikak Essien, has urged Nigerians to celebrate their unity in diversity as portrayed in his art work title, “Love Spirit” (Wazobia). Essien said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo, on Sunday. He said that the unity of the country as depicted in his piece of art was to encourage coexistence among different tribes.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

