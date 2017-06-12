Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Artist encourages Nigerians on unity, co-existence

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

An international artist, Nsikak Essien, has urged Nigerians to celebrate their unity in diversity as portrayed in his art work title, “Love Spirit” (Wazobia). Essien said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo, on Sunday. He said that the unity of the country as depicted in his piece of art was to encourage coexistence among different tribes.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.