As Aiteo continues to score with football sponsorship – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
As Aiteo continues to score with football sponsorship
Guardian (blog)
For good 48 hours, the news of Aiteo Group signing one of the most lucrative deals with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) trended on different platforms of the social media. The fact that the Nigerian media space went agog for two days is a …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!