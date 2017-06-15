. . . As Kaduna Govt Launches Residency Card

BY MSUE AZA,Kaduna

The Kaduna State government yesterday launched its residency card urging all residents to register and effectively benefit from social services Provided by government Speaking with journalists shortly after he registered at the North West Zonal Office of the National Identity Card Management Commission (NIMC) in Kaduna, the state’s Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, explained that the initiative will also tackle security challenges as residents will be captured on national data base for easy identification.

The commissioner while explaining that the registration exercise was being carried out in partnership with NIMC, and is open to all residents of all ages, said Kaduna State government is currently providing a number of free social services for the people in the state.

Abdullahi, said that very soon, people would be required to present their residency card before they could access free social services, adding that 31 registration locations have already been established across the three zones of the state.

The commissioner however, called on the people to come out and be registered.

The post . . . As Kaduna Govt Launches Residency Card appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

