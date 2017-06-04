As rehabilitation continues … Freed Chibok girls still scared of air planes’ noise

It is against this backdrop that the present condition of the freed Chibok girls gives cause for concern.

Some health experts have faulted the choice of the Women Centre, which they say isolates them from mingling with the rest of the society, particularly their relatives.

The Department of Security Service (DSS) had, on Tuesday, handed over the 82 released Chibok girls to the Ministry of Women Affairs for rehabilitation.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, who was represented by his Chief Personal Physician, Dr. Nicholas Audifferen, assured that the Federal Government would do everything possible to make the girls comfortable.

He said: “It is the right of the girls to receive good education and assured that the government would do everything possible to give them quality education and restore them back to normal life.”

Handing over of the girls on behalf of the Director of the DSS, the Director, Medical Services at DSS, Dr. Anne Okarafor, said the girls were confirmed fit, stable and comfortable medically.

While receiving the girls, the Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, said the Federal Government attached so much importance to the welfare of the girls and would deploy all available resources to give them quality rehabilitation at the new facility.

She commended the quality of facilities available at the centre and assured that the girls will be properly taken care of for the four months they will spend for the remedial programme.

One of the care givers, who spoke to Sunday Vanguard on the condition of anonymity, said: “The girls are okay and in good health. They are undergoing normal classes that will prepare them to write their SSCE and, apart from that, they are training them in vocational training like baking of cakes, sewing, soap making, beads making as well as daily exercise.

“I know very well that they have two doctors and two nurses sent from the Ministry of Health, while more teachers have been sent from the Ministry of Education.”

Asked if they are facing any challenge, he said: “The only challenge we notice in them is the noise of a planes, which they say frightens them as it reminds them of their days in Sambisa forest.

“They were used by Boko Haram as human shield whenever military planes were flying over the forest and, on many occasions, bombs were dropped from these planes.”

Meanwhile, the United Nations Population Fund, UNPF, and the UNPF also at the handover ceremony, expressed satisfaction with the efforts made by government to free the girls and promised to collaborate with government and other stakeholders to give the girls quality rehabilitation.

According to them, the handover was a new chapter in the lives of the girls.

The return of the 82 girls makes the total number of the rescued girls to 106.

Recall that the Chibok girls had been allowed by the authorities to meet with their parents amidst joy and celebration but were however not allowed to go home.

The Chibok girls since their return from captivity have been undergoing treatment and medical tests at the DSS facility.

