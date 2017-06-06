As Trump lashes out, Republicans grow uneasy – Washington Post
As Trump lashes out, Republicans grow uneasy
Washington Post
President Trump, after days of lashing out angrily at the London mayor and federal courts in the wake of the London Bridge terrorist attack, faces a convergence of challenges this week that threatens to exacerbate the fury that has gripped him — and …
Sadiq Khan fights back against Donald Trump and says his state visit to UK should be cancelled
US mayors back Sadiq Khan in Trump Twitter row
Tensions rise after third terrorist attack in Britain in past 10 weeks
