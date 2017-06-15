Ashiru protests emergence of Binga as President NTF
Former President Nigeria Taekwondo Federation, Grand Master George Ashiru has
raised an alarm of foul play in the just concluded Nigeria Taekwondo Federation
Election hence demands a commentary to show that he has been disqualified from
assuming the office he is vying for.
Ashiru while lamenting the in appropriations of the process of the election
during an interview with newsmen after the conduct of the election in Abuja said
the election was not free, fair and lacks credibility.
“The election was not free, not fair and not credible as everything was done in
secrecy. They made nomination of people with most delegates knowing how the
process was done”.
“The minister said everything should be done by election but nomination was done
behind the back. None of us are aware when the Sponsor was replaced. He failed
to appear before the election held on the 12th day of May, he did not even submit
a form before the deadline”, the former President said.
Ashiru said he became shock to notice that his name was omitted from the Masters
list before the election and later reappeared five minutes after the winner was
announced even though 28 delegates had already signed the forms.
“I came early Tuesday and asked if I needed accreditation but was told to wait
patiently for the presidential election telling me that my name was intact. When
the time for election came, my name vanished into thin air and the electoral
chairman said based on that as well as other issues like petition raised I won’t
be able to contest. I replied him by saying the petition ought to be taken to the
tribunal not here”.
“The electoral officer overruled all of us, everyone told him that was not the
interpretation. A gentleman from the ministry told him to get the master list for
all sports which he declined. After declaring the other party (Margaret Binga) lo
and behold my name was boldly written on the master list” said Ashiru.
He condemned in strongest terms the manner the elections were conducted pointing
that there was no form of election but nomination as far as he was concerned.
“Whatever the issues are, it needs to be resolved. So I’m protesting officially
and I’m fortunate that all my supporters (28 delegates) have signed and I think
the numbers rooting for me scared my opponent”, He noted
“As far as I’m concerned, the minister in trying to get a free, fair and credible
election should listen to the voice of the people here who represents 3 quarter
or more of the country that are saying as far as they are concerned, they don’t
have a president unless this NTF election is properly done “.
He stated categorically that he was robbed of the seat even though he
fulfilled all the conditions to contest for the seat.
Meanwhile, the camp of the newly elected president, Margaret Binga accused other
delegates of harassing the electoral officer.
“The touting manner they displayed at the election venue was appalled. They beat
up the chairman electoral and police men had to escort Margaret as well as the
officer to the submission centre for safety” the source said.
“Margaret Binga is the recognized President of Nigeria Taekwondo Federation and
nobody can change that” the source ended.
The post Ashiru protests emergence of Binga as President NTF appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
