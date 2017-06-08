Pages Navigation Menu

Asking if I’m Biafran is like asking if my name is Asari Dokubo – Ex-militant leader

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

Ex-leader of Niger Delta militants, Alhaji Asari Dokubo, has noted that anyone in the South-south and South-East region of the country, who denies Biafra and its struggle, is only doing so for fear of death or being incarceration. He admitted that there are so many Igbos, Ijaws and other tribes in the “Biafran land” who […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.