Assassination attempts: Melaye wants emergency rule in Kogi – Nigeria Today
|
Nigeria Today
|
Assassination attempts: Melaye wants emergency rule in Kogi
Nigeria Today
Abuja – A member of the National Assembly, Sen. Dino Melaye, has called for the declaration of a state-of-emergency in Kogi, saying there was insecurity and anarchy in the state. Senator Dino Melaye holding a protest against the state government. Have …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!