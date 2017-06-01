Assemblies of God: Don’t give in to Paul Emeka’s blackmail – Church tells Governor Ugwuanyi

Pages Navigation Menu

The General Council of the Assemblies of God, Nigeria, on Thursday, called on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State to avoid being blackmailed into sanctioning illegality by the Rev. Paul Emeka led group. This development followed a statement credited to Emeka, wherein he had alerted of imminent violent clash between the two contending groups if […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

