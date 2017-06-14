Pages Navigation Menu

Asset declaration: CCT set to deliver ruling over the no-case filed by Senate President, Bukola Saraki

The Code of Conduct Tribunal in Abuja will today, Wednesday, deliver its ruling on the no-case submission filed by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to challenge his ongoing trial on the amended 18 charges of false declaration and other related offences. The Danladi Umar-led two-man panel of the CCT had reserved its ruling after hearing …

