ASUU commends JAMB over blacklist of 48 CBT centres

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has commended JAMB for blacklisting 48 Computer Based Test (CBT) centres used for the 2017 UTME. The President of the union, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos that the owners of the blacklisted centres should also be prosecuted. The 48 …

