At SCO summit, PM Modi takes veiled dig at Pakistan in strong anti-terror pitch – Times of India

At SCO summit, PM Modi takes veiled dig at Pakistan in strong anti-terror pitch
ASTANA: India and Pakistan on Friday joined the SCO+ with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that unless strong and coordinated efforts are made, the issues of radicalisation and financing and training of terrorists would be impossible to address
India takes a dig at Pakistan on terror sponsoringEconomic Times
India, Pakistan Formally Inducted as Members of Shanghai Cooperation OrganisationThe Wire
Pakistan becomes full SCO memberPakistan Today
The Daily Star –The Indian Express –The Diplomat –News18
