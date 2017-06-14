At Yahoo—or anywhere—“eating your own dog food” can be hard – Fast Company
Fast Company
At Yahoo—or anywhere—“eating your own dog food” can be hard
Outgoing Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer spoke at a conference today and said how much she's looking forward to returning to using Gmail, a service she helped launch during her earlier tenure at Google. She followed up by tweeting that she also loves Yahoo …
