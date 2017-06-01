“At Your Age What You Need Is A Calculator For Your Exams” – Nigerians Fire Back At Mercy Aigbe’s Daughter

Yesterday, May 30th, a video interview of superstar actress, Mercy Aigbe‘s daughter went viral. In the video, Michelle stated she didn’t like cyber-bullying and sometimes ignored her comment section because of that. The teenager also added she did not understand the constant hate thrown at her mother. Some of those comments on her page. However, …

The post “At Your Age What You Need Is A Calculator For Your Exams” – Nigerians Fire Back At Mercy Aigbe’s Daughter appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

