Atiku Abubakar named Waziri Adamawa of Adamawa state

The former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has been given the position of Waziri Adamawa by the Adamawa Emirate Council, this was confirmed by the Information Officer of the Emirate Council, Mallam Muawiyah Abba on Friday in Yola. Atiku’s appointment to the position followed the death of the former Waziri, Alhaji Muhammad Abba in April. The …

The post Atiku Abubakar named Waziri Adamawa of Adamawa state appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

