Atiku gets traditional title of Waziri Adamawa

Yola – Adamawa Emirate Council has confirmed the elevation of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to the position of Waziri Adamawa.

Mallam Muawiyah Abba, the Information Officer of the Emirate Council, confirmed the development on Friday in Yola.

Atiku’s appointment to the position followed the death of the former Waziri, Alhaji Muhammad Abba in April.

The Waziri is the most senior kingmaker in the emirate and serves as close confidant and adviser to the Lamido.

Abba explained that the Council had also conferred the title of Turaki Adamawa, hitherto held by Atiku, to his son Aliyu.

“It is true that the emirate has appointed Atiku Abubakar the new Waziri of Adamawa while his son, Aliyu, is also appointed as the new Turaki Adamawa to take over from his father,” he added.

The new Turaki is also a grandson to late Lamido Adamawa, Alhaji Aliyu Mustafa.

When contacted on the development, the spokesman of Atiku, Mr Paul Ibe, also confirmed the appointment, adding, “I have spoken to him (Atiku) and he confirmed it.”

