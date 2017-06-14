Attack on US lawmakers: what we know

A rifle-toting US man opened fire Wednesday at about two dozen Republican lawmakers and staff holding a baseball practice ahead of a charity game, wounding a top congressman and four others.

The shooter — identified as 66-year-old James Hodgkinson, an apparent supporter of former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders — later died of his injuries, President Donald Trump announced.

Here’s what we know about the shooting:

– What happened? –

Republican lawmakers were practicing at a baseball field in the Washington suburb of Alexandria, Virginia ahead of Thursday night’s annual charity game against their Democratic counterparts when Hodgkinson fired a volley of shots.

Republican Majority Whip Steve Scalise, the party’s number three in the House of Representatives, suffered a hip injury in the early morning ambush.

Capitol police who were on security duty returned fire, as did Alexandria police who rushed to the scene. The suspect was apprehended, and the five people wounded were taken to area hospitals.

– Who was wounded? –

* Scalise. He suffered a hip injury and underwent surgery at a Washington hospital. He was listed in critical condition after the operation.

* Zachary Barth, an aide to Representative Roger Williams

* Lobbyist and former congressional staffer Matt Mika, who was reportedly in critical condition with multiple gunshots

* Two Capitol Police officers

– Who was the shooter? –

Hodgkinson, who appears to have been the owner of a home inspection business, was a strong supporter of Sanders, who challenged Hillary Clinton for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016.

Sanders said he was “sickened” by the attack.

The shooter hailed from Belleville, Illinois, though his wife told ABC News that he had been living in Alexandria for the past two months.

Hodgkinson’s social media posts displayed strong anti-Trump sentiment.

His brother Michael told The New York Times that “he wasn’t happy with the way things were going, the election results and stuff.”

– Political aftermath –

Trump called for national unity in the wake of the shooting, as did House Speaker Paul Ryan and Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

All votes in the House of Representatives were cancelled for Wednesday.

The annual Congressional baseball game will go on as planned Thursday night at Nationals Park in the US capital.

The post Attack on US lawmakers: what we know appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

